Paula Badosa beats Tomova and will seek her first title in Belgrade against Konjuh

The Spanish Paula Badosa He qualified this Saturday for the final of the tournament Belgrade WTA 250 by easily defeating the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova by 6-1 and 6-2 in an hour and 5 minutes.

Badosa, number 44 in the world and fourth seed in the tournament, asserted his best ranking against Tomova (123rd), especially in the first set, in which he dominated at will.

In the second set, the Bulgarian player grew in her benefits in the first games (2-2), but three consecutive losses of service sentenced her and left the path open for Badosa, which continues its progression after reaching the semifinals in the WTA 500 in Charleston (USA) and the WTA 1,000 in Madrid.

The Spanish, born in New York, thus accesses her first final of a WTA tournament and, therefore, will seek the first title of her career against the Croatian Ana Konjuh, number 188 of the WTA, who in the other semifinal beat the Colombian in a more than equal match Maria Camila Osorio by 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (4) after two hours and 11 minutes of play.