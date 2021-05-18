Paula Badosa advances with authority to the quarterfinals in Belgrade

The Spanish Paula Badosa, 23 years old and 44th in the world, easily reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament on clay on Tuesday. Belgrade (Serbia) when beating the Romanian in two sleeves Mihaela buzarnescu.

Badosa, fourth favorite of the tournament and recent semifinalist ofl WTA 1,000 from Madrid, it took an hour in 23 to break the resistance of Buzarnescu, 179 of the WTA ranking and which he beat 6-0 and 6-4.

The Spanish rival in the quarterfinals will come out of this Wednesday’s match between Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Swedish Rebecca Peterson.

In addition, the French Kristina Mladenovic, sixth top seed, fell in the first round against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-0, 7-6 (6); and the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova beat the Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-4), who will face the Colombian María Camila Osorio in the second round.

Likewise, the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic beat the Serbian Ivana Jorovic, invited by the organization, 6-4 and 6-3 in the first round, and was cited in the second round with the Swedish Rebecca Peterson, seventh seed and executioner of the also Serbian Nina Stojanovic by 5-7, 6-1 and 6-0.

The Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the Argentine Nina Podoroska and the Croatian Ana Konjuh, who will be the next rival of the second seed, the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, also went to the eighth.