Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra in Fast and Furious, up for auction

ACD June 14, 2021

The Toyota Supra that Paul Walker drove in Fast and Furious could be yours: one of the most iconic cars of the series goes up for auction.

One of the most popular and iconic cars in the “Fast and Furious” saga, the 1994 orange Toyota Supra from the late Paul Walker, who was one of the stars of the first installment, It is on sale.

Will go up for auction thanks to Barrett-Jackson in Las Vegas on June 18-19, just before the premiere of the latest film in the franchise, “Fast & Furious 9”.

A mythical movie car, up for auction

2 photos Toyota Supra by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

For those who do not remember the 2001 film “The Fast and the Furious”, the car we are talking about is the orange Toyota Supra that Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker’s character) builds from an accidente after his green Mitsubishi Eclipse (the one with the 17-speed manual transmission) blew up because the nitrogen tank was being fired upon.

Later, O’Conner uses the Supra to compete (and lose) with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his spectacular Dodge Charger, O’Conner gives him the keys to the Toyota (“the ten-second car” that he owed to Toretto ) and watch it go, ending both the movie and O’Conner’s career as a law enforcement officer.

Car became one of the most recognizable in the franchise, and may be in some way responsible for the rise in prices of Supras of the time today.

According to Barrett-Jackson, This car was used for “multiple shots of the interior and exterior”After the first film, the Supra was modified to become Slap Jack’s car in the second film and was subsequently restored to its original configuration: TRD hood, 19-inch Dazz Motorsport wheels and Lamborghini orange paint with side graphics designed by Troy Lee.

A 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder 2JZ-GTE turbo engine completes the Supra set for auction. 320 hp and a four-speed automatic gearbox.