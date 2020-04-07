Paul Walker had in several cars that are a real gem and after his death several of them have been auctioned, now it’s the turn of a Ford Mustang Boss 429

Paul Walker, the movie star who starred in the film saga ‘Fast & Furious’, continues to be present in the minds and memories of all his followers, as his legacy will never be forgotten, especially by the cars A collection that the famous actor owned and that little by little has been put up for auction. This time it was the turn of a Ford Mustang Boss 429 1969.

From European, American and Asian vehicles, Paul walker He was able to have one of the most enviable collections in the world of cars, the American actor showed great admiration for American muscle cars, including Ford Mustangs. Among his favorites he had a Mustang Boss 429 with hardly 23,450 kilometers registered on the odometer and with all the factory panels, which makes this car a real treasure.

Credit: Courtesy Mecum.

The chassis of the almost intact car has the number registered KK 1773. The initial two letters refer to the company Kar Kraft, which is responsible for coupling the huge V8 engine into the engine compartment of the first-generation Mustang. Ford had the firm conviction to compete in the NASCAR with a more powerful block that was synonymous with success and with which it could face its rivals Chrysler. For them, the numbers 429, indicate the cylinder capacity of the set: 7.0 liters.

According to the Car and Driver portal, the rules to participate in said competition, established that Ford must build 500 street units with the V8 429 engine. The American brand did so and a total of 1,359 units of the most powerful Mustang in the world were sold. the time, capable of throwing 375 horsepower and a maximum torque of 610 Nm on the asphalt, associated with a four-speed manual gearbox. In addition, this model fitted as standard an optimized high-performance suspension, as well as thicker stabilizer bars on both the front and rear axles.

Credit: Courtesy Mecum.

He Ford Mustang Boss 429 Paul Walker is still in perfect condition and will be auctioned next June in Indiana, United States, in an event held by Mecum, the house specialized in collection cars. This event will take place from June 23-28 And the car does not yet have a starting price, however, it will surely be one of the most fought.

