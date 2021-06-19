Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Honors His Legacy at F9 Premiere

Naturally, fans have been wondering if Meadow will follow in her father’s footsteps and appear in the 10th Fast & Furious film.

Speaking on E! ‘S Daily Pop this week, Vin was tight-lipped but didn’t give a definitive “no” answer. “I would not count anything out,” he carefully said. “Let me just — without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also reflected on the loss of his longtime friend, Paul Walker. “When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning,” Vin shared on Daily Pop. “And the studio accepted a bold decision , which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology. ”

director Justin lin noted at Friday’s premiere that he always wants to ensure that Paul’s memory is honored onscreen.

It’s been 20 years since the first film, The Fast and the Furious, debuted.

Watch E! ‘S live red carpet coverage of the F9 premiere by clicking here.

(E! And Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)