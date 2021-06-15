Paul Walker’s daughter joining the franchise?

According to new rumors, there is a possibility that Paula Walker’s daughter will join the Fast and Furious family.

On July 2, the ninth installment of Fast and Furious hit theaters. Once again, we meet Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron on the big screen. In addition, this film, which faced problems in China, had the acting debut of Vincent Sinclair Diesel, Vin’s son. As a result, many wonder if we will ever see Paul Walker’s daughter.

In an interview with ET, Vin Diesel explained what the experience of working with his own son on Fast and Furious was like for him and whose idea for the signing was. “It was not my idea that my son was in the movie. It was Justin Lin’s idea. And to be 100% honest, I’m not sure I thought it was a good idea, because it’s a moment where Dom is in a very emotional, vulnerable and reflective stage, “revealed the actor and then added:” which probably It was the wildest aspect is that he worked 12 hours, he made an effort, he put dedication going over his lines with the other members of the cast. He had lunch, he created bonds with those who make his younger brother and father [JD Pardo] in the movie. And I was in my space, in Dom’s state of mind. What I remember most about the whole experience was the moment when I got home and there was a little gleam in his eyes and he saw that Dad had returned. That was the moment ”.

Does Paul Walker’s daughter join?

The truth is that Fast and Furious is already more than a franchise, for Vin Diesel and the cast is a family. “There are lines that my son says in the movie that come directly from my children. But you have to take into account the fact that every time one of my children was born, I was working on the ‘Fast’ saga. So Uncle Tyreses and Uncle Chrises and Aunt Jordanas and Aunt Michelles, all of that is real. They were there the day they were born ”, said the protagonist of the saga.

Meadow Rain Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros, is Vin Diesel’s goddaughter and part of his family. Every time the young woman is asked if we will see her in Fast and Furious, Meadow neither denies nor confirms it, but her silence says too much. “You have two movies left, is there a chance you can put her in one of them?” The interviewer asked Vin Diesel. He smiles and points at the camera: “I’m going to take your lack of response as my answer!”, The journalist ends.