Paul Walker’s daughter honors her father with her presence at the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious’

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, appeared on the red carpet of the latest installment of the Fast & Furious 9 franchise. Walker, who starred in the first installments alongside Vin Diesel, was killed in a car accident in November 2013.

By releasing another chapter of the successful saga, Meadow, 22, honored the memory of her father at the premiere with the rest of the cast accompanied by her uncles Caleb and Cody. In this film we will be able to see Walker again through flashbacks and photos.

The cast also expressed themselves and remembered their former partner. “I always miss him. Carrying on his legacy and his daughter on set and his brothers on set constantly telling us, consulting us, and telling us what they feel, how their legacy can be incorporated (into the film), ”said rapper and star Ludacris.

For his part, the star of the film, Vin Diesel, also manifested himself during the premiere hinting that this could be the beginning of the last chapter of the popular series that has generated income at the box office since 2001.

In his own words Diesel said that despite the successes of the series, every story must have an ending. “I love the fact that I can play Dom Toretto. The end comes because every good story needs an ending. Because every book you’ve read has a final chapter. Because that is the nature of the narrative, “he said in an interview during the event.

Despite being near the end of the saga, the protagonist commented that there is the possibility of having sip-offs within the Fast & Furious universe. “I’m sure there are people who would love for Fast and Furious to continue. There will be different story interactions and different stories that will unfold in the future, ”he concluded.

This has been one of the most significant and special firsts throughout the saga, with the possibility of closing with a tenth installment and the appearance of Meadow Walker honoring the legacy left by his father.