Paul Walker’s car in ‘Fast & Furious’ is auctioned for more than half a million dollars

Throughout the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga we have seen the most amazing cars, although few of them have survived the crazy action scenes. One of the most remembered is the orange Toyota Supra that Paul Walker drove in the first ‘Fast & Furious’, when here in Spain we still knew it as ‘Full throttle’ and it represented like no one else the heyday of tuning.

A few days ago it was announced that the car, which also appeared in the second film, was going to go up for auction in Las Vegas, an opportunity for fans of the franchise, which also has that nostalgic point for being the first film and for having belonged to Brian O’Conner, a character we said goodbye to in the seventh installment after the death of Paul Walker.

According to TMZ reports, the 1994 Toyota already has an owner. The auction winner bid a whopping $ 550,000 over the phone (462,200 euros). For comparison, another Supra of the films was auctioned in 2015 and paid for $ 185,000 (155,500 euros). The lucky (and wealthy) winner takes a car guarded by the famous workshop The Shark Shop, located in El Segundo, California.

The next race of ‘Full throttle’

The ‘Fast & Furious’ saga returns to Spanish cinemas on July 2 with ‘Fast & Furious 9’. Directed by Justin Lin, it will again have Vin Diesel at the helm as Dom Toretto, who faces a new challenge: the appearance of his little brother, played by John Cena.