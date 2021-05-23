Paul Walker’s authentic Toyota Supra in ‘Fast and Furious’ up for auction

The most famous Toyota Supra in the world for sale. Barrett-Jackson is auctioning off the most celebrated and media-driven vehicle of all the Fast and Furious series, the heavily modified Toyota Supra A80 that was used in the first two films of the franchise.

In addition to the huge cast of actors who have participated in the extensive ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, the vehicles used are exceptional protagonists of this franchise and in many cases more famous even than some of the characters.

Of the multitude of vehicles used during the saga, the best known without a doubt is the orange Toyota Supra that used the character of Paul Walker in the first film. A specimen that occupied a privileged position for several minutes of the footage and that with its striking configuration delighted many fans.

This was the star vehicle of the first film and also participated in the second.

That specimen was transformed for the second film to be the vehicle of Slap Jack, a character played by Michael Ealy, so this model participated so much in the film ‘The Fast and the Furious’ original as in its sequel, ‘2 Fast to Furious’, although on that tape it looked a very different ocher tone and a different body kit.

After the shooting of the second feature film was transformed back to its original specifications, with the orange bodywork and the aggressive aerodynamic kit that includes a mammoth rear wing. In addition to the side graphics, which have been imitated by countless fans of the tuning world. This setup was the work of Eddie Paul of The Shark Shop based in El Segundo, California.

Auction

This outstanding unit for movie and tuning lovers is going to be auctioned at the next Barrett-Jackson event in Las Vegas, which will take place between June 17 and 19. For now, no price estimates have been confirmed, but it goes on sale without reservation, which will encourage more than one to try to take this little piece of Hollywood history.

