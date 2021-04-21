Paul Walker to appear in ‘Fast and the Furious’ ninth film

Although there have been references to Brian in recent installments, the followers of the saga never had a story that explained what would have happened to Dom Toretto’s best friend, who in one of the films is seen remembering his great friend while viewing a photo.

Paul Walker. (Instagram / Fast and Furious.)

“That is always a problem and something that I have always wanted to be very respectful of. It must be recognized that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe. We are treating the ninth installment as the first film of the last chapter and I have thought about how, really, we can show its presence from the respect. It’s something we’re dealing with, “Lin explained in an interview for Entertaiment Weekly.

“I feel like ‘Fast & Furious 9’ we’ve done it the right way (regarding Paul Walker’s character). While as we wrap up the saga, it’s something I’ll always keep in mind (the fate of Brian), “he added.