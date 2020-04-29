Paul Walker: his daughter remembers him with unpublished photos and touches social networks | INSTAGRAM

As we already know, almost seven years have passed since the actor Paul Walker lost his life in a regrettable car accident. So his daughter Meadow Walker, who undoubtedly continues to miss him like the first day, decides to remember him in a very peculiar way.

Since the beautiful 21-year-old girl uses her social networks frequently to share photos and videos of unforgettable and emotional moments that she lived with her beloved father in life.

And now that Meadow is among the large number of people who, if they respect social confinement despite the health problem, have had plenty of time to remember the incredible actor.

It was for this reason that the Walker girl has decided to produce a small tribute to her father by sharing totally unpublished photos. When he shared in his Instagram stories some images where he appears in the arms of his beloved dad, he wrote the following: “I wish we were quarantined together at the ranch, I miss you dad.”

In this photograph you can see Paul Walker with his daughter when she was still a baby. Both of them look very comfortable sitting on a sofa and it is one of the most tender snapshots that the young woman had previously shared on their networks.

But it was not the only image that Meadow uploaded, and it is in another post where Paul is seen standing next to his beloved daughter, who at that time would be approximately three years old, where apparently father and daughter are on a walk and he Try to put a paper crown on your little princess.

However, that is not all, because the girl published one more photograph, where the most paternal side of Paul can be seen, having in his arms his little girl, about 5 or 6 years old at the time. And although the image has no description, it does reveal the excellent relationship that existed between the two, and that one of Paul’s priorities was always Meadow.

And it seems that lately Meadow has remembered her father a lot, because a few days ago, the young woman shared another moving family moment where she shows the union she had with the actor.

This is a video where Meadow is seen playing a prank on his father, after entering a room without him noticing. “I never thought I would share this. But it feels nice. I hope they are okay. I love you. Take care of yourself and stay safe,” reads the description of the video, which so far has accumulated more than 1.7 million views.

It is necessary to emphasize that the girl opened her official Instagram account two years after the terrible loss, and since then has paid her several tributes of the great love that she has for him and how much she lacks in her life, remembering him with much love and nostalgia.

.