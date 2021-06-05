Paul vs. Mayweather: Logan Paul explodes against Floyd Mayweather: “This is no longer a game, I’m going to screw him for threatening my family”

Logan Paul says he’s going to hook up with Floyd Mayweather. Getty Images

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather has taken a more personal tone. The YouTuber seems to remain angry with the former champion after he threatened to his brother Jake after the incident in the face to face in which he stole his cap.

Logan spoke on the True Geordie podcast, in which he mentioned Floyd’s death threat against Jake over the lawsuit at Hard Rock Stadium, something that for him crossed the theme of the show to become something personal.

“I was going to keep it professional, respectful, kind of focused on boxing, until he began to threaten my brother’s life because of the hat. That’s when I thought, ‘This is no longer a shitty game.’

I was going to keep him professional, respectful, kind of focused on boxing, until he started threatening my brother’s life. “

The boxer mentioned that it doesn’t matter whatever Money tries, since he just wants to scare him and Jake.

“He is going to try to make an example of me for my younger brother to see. A, to hell with that and B, fuck you for threatening my family. He has this revenge on Jake and by default now that affects me, and that shit is really personal. “

Despite this, the show continues and Logan and Mayweather will meet on Saturday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.