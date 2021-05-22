Paul vs. Mayweather: “If Jake Paul tried to take off my cap, I would break his jaw and nose.”

Paul continues to piss off the fighters. @jakepaul

After the controversial first confrontation between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, Tommy Fury pointed out that if Jake Paul tried to steal his cap, it would have serious consequences.

“If Jake Paul tried to take off my cap, I’d break his jaw and nose in sight. He won’t have any teeth left. He will throw them right at his throat, run after him and give him the worst beating he has ever had in his life and see what the YouTuber thinks then. “, Declared the fighter.

On the exhibition match between ‘Money’ and Paul, Tommy said: “Floyd is a good businessman and one of the best fighters of all time. He can’t be giving his whole mindset to Jake Paul, a YouTuber. “

“My last opponent, Scott Williams will get Jake Paul out of there in two rounds. He’s a true fighting man, fighting all his life and he knows what it’s like to take a chance, “concluded Fury.