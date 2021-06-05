Paul vs. Mayweather: Floyd Mayweather, unconcerned about facing Logan Paul: “To be like a bank robbery, but legal”

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t care about facing Logan Paul. Gatty Images

The long-awaited fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is getting closer and closer and tension begins to build between the two fighters. After the YouTuber stated that he is going to end the former attempt to mess with his family, Now Money responds by asserting that his victory be very simple.

Floyd doesn’t seem to take Logan seriously. Y on his Inside Mayweather vs. Paul mentioned that he is not straining to train and that the 100 million dollars to take in the fight would be like robbing a bank.

“It doesn’t really matter if I have an intense training camp or not. This kid has no chance in hell. It doesn’t matter where I train. The result will always be the same. I can’t be fucking beat. I am Floyd. My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason. I worked very hard for years and years to get to a certain level, a level where we can start calling an entire event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s an easy thing like fighting, it’s legalized bank robbery, I have to do it. I have to do it”.

I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s an easy thing like fighting, it’s legalized bank robbery, I have to do it. I have to do it”

Floyd discredited Logan, asserting that he already beat the best boxers in the world and that a simple YouTuber it can’t hurt you.

“They pay me a lot of money because I kick ass and beat the biggest names. We are talking about real fighters. This is a YouTuber. Let’s go now. This is a YouTuber. Logan is working hard, like the Russian in Rocky IV. Keep training like Ivan Drago, It will not work. I’m not worried about the fight. No one can fuck with me. No one can fuck with Floyd. “

The former champion, who is among the richest athletes in the world, He pointed out that his wealth and luxuries are a reflection of the work and effort he has put into the ring, which is nothing like what Jake and Logan do on YouTube.

Logan is working hard, like the Russian in Rocky IV. Keep training like Ivan Drago, it won’t work. I’m not worried about the fight. No one can fuck with me. No one can fuck Floyd “

“[Logan y Jake Paul] They are making quite a bit of money on YouTube. He’s made a lot of money from YouTube, but he’s not Floyd Mayweather’s kind of money. When it comes to Floyd Mayweather, it’s a different level. Believe me.

“It’s fame on different levels. Fame changes the person. As people say, ‘fame changed me.’ “He did. It made me more cautious. It made me want to improve myself and become a better person and surround myself with better people. Save my money, make smarter investments, and build generational wealth. That’s what I wanted to do with my fame and fortune … that’s why I am where I am. I’ve always stayed in my lane. “