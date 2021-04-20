Paul vs. Askren: Snoop Dogg celebrates Jake Paul’s triumph by claiming his $ 2 million from Dana White

Snoop Dogg celebrates Jake Paul’s triumph by claiming his $ 2 million from Dana White

The triumph of Jake Paul on Ben Askren caused the celebration of rapper Snoop Dogg, who was one of the main promoters of the Thriller Fight Club event and of the YouTuber, whom he had so much confidence in that he bet on Dana White two million dollars.

Although the bet was never made official, the rapper took the microphones during the Jake’s party and yelled at White to pay him his $ 2 million while being applauded by the boxer and his entire team.

The alleged bet arose when in an interview with Mike Tyson, UFC president says Ben Askren will kill Paul and that he was so sure he would bet a million dollars.

Snoop Dogg replied on his Instagram account stating that Jake would be victorious and that they raised the amount to two million.