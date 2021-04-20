Paul vs Askren: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, within the boxing fights with the most PPV in history

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren ranks among the highest pay-per-view fights in history. Getty images

The fight of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren last weekend it settled in the first places in the history of the box with more payouts per event. With a gross of about $ 75 million and 1.5 million purchases, ‘The Problem Child’ was placed on par with the lawsuit between Floyd Mayweather and Miguel Cotto as the 10th most successful in PPV.

The event that combined music with boxing was a great success for Paul, who After sending Askren to sleep, he decided to hunt a big fish to continue making boxing history.

History continues to favor the combat between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao as the most successful duel in history with 4.6 million sales. Followed by the duel between McGregor and Mayweather with 4.3 PPV.

For the Internet star, the only fight that could take him to a higher place would be the confrontation against ‘The Notorious’. Before the fight with Askren, Jake argued that the dream could come true in 12-24 months.

However, Paul is willing to put the accelerator to convince Conor and make that brawl as soon as possible. Although it is not ruled out that he prefers to face another former MMA before to arrive with a streak of four professional victories.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao | 4.6 million PPV Floyd Mayweahter vs. Conor McGregor | 4.3 million PPV.scar de la Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather | 2.4 million PPV Floyd Mayweahter vs. Canelo lvarez | 2.2 million PPV. Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson 2 | 1.99 million PPV Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson | 1.97 million PPV. Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. | 1.66 million PPV.Mie Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield | 1.59 million PPV. Mike Tyson vs. Peter McNeely | 1.55 million PPV.Floyd Mayweather vs Miguel Cotto | 1.5 million PPV. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren | 1.5 million PPV.