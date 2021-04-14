Paul vs. Askren: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: When and where is the eight-round boxing match?

Paul vs. Askren: Date, time, how and where to watch the boxing match from Atlanta. Triller

Jake Paul will have his first fight of the year against former UFC Ben Askren. The Internet celebrity wants to continue on the rise and now will seek his third victory as a professional and continue to impress friends and strangers after beating Nate Robinson by knockout.

During the last weeks both fighters have been in charge of heating up the lawsuit; from provocations in the confrontations to threats through social networks. ‘The Problem Child’ has warned his opponent that will beat it the same speed that it did Jorge Masvidal in the Octagon.

For his part, Askren has accepted an interesting challenge, and although many have predicted that he could be the loser of the night, He has commented that he will be the strongest rival Paul will face. However, this It will be Ben’s first time in the ring as a professional.

If things are going the best way for the Ohio born, could take another step in his aspirations to claim a match against one of the great stars of the MMA. So far he has expressed himself against the winner of the trilogy between Dustin Porier and Conor McGregor.

When is? | Saturday April 17, 2021 Where is it? | At the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. At what time is it? | The fight will begin at 09:00 pm EAST, 08:00 pm CENTRAL and 06:00 pm PACIFIC. Broadcast | You can see it through Triller Fight Club.

For its part, the price of pay per event for this fight is $ 49.99 dollars with transmission for everyone in Triller Fight Club.

Jake Paul (2-0) vs. Ben Askren (professional boxing debut)

Regis Prograis (25-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5)

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1) vs. Frank Mir (professional boxing debut)

Joe Fournier (8-0) vs. Andrés Felipe Robledo Lodoño ‘Reykon’ (professional boxing debut)

Junior Younan (15-0-1) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1)

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1)

Quinton Randall (7-0) vs William Jackson (13-2-2)