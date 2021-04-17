Paul vs Askren: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, live: Date, time and TV channels to see the boxing match in Atlanta today

The Youtuber Jake Paul faces Ben Askren this Saturday, April 17.

The Long awaited and controversial fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren It will take place this Saturday, April 17. The well-known YouTuber returns to the ring to reaffirm his boxing career after defeating Nate Robinson at the beginning of the year and he will do it before the former MMA.

The fight in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium It will be a complete event hosted by Snoop Dog, where at last you will be able to see the faces of the two characters that have been heating up the confrontation since last year, with physical assaults and videos of teasing between the two.

The fight will start at 09:00 pm EAST, 08:00 pm CENTRO and 06:00 pm PACFICO and you can follow it through Triller Fight Club.

For Latin America, the fight can be followed by the ESPN and ESPN Play signal. In Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama from 7:00 p.m. in Argentina and Uruguay from 21:00.

Jake Paul (2-0) vs. Ben Askren (professional boxing debut)

Regis Prograis (25-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5)

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1) vs. Frank Mir (professional boxing debut)

Joe Fournier (8-0) vs. Andrs Felipe Robledo Lodoo ‘Reykon’ (professional boxing debut)

Junior Younan (15-0-1) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1)

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1)

Quinton Randall (7-0) vs William Jackson (13-2-2)