Paul vs Askren: Jake Paul recants saying he suffers from CTE prior to his fight with Ben Askren

Jake Paul recants saying he suffered from CTE prior to his fight with Ben Askren. Getty Images

The Alarms went off prior to Jake Paul’s fight against Ben Askren, and is that the YouTuber worried his fans by asserting that he risked his health by getting into the ring when his brain showed to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), something he immediately had to retract from.

Jake spoke at a press conference prior to their fight, in which he revealed that the scanners submitted this month showed that her brain was showing signs of trauma.

“It is a dangerous sport. So when people question my dedication, it’s like it shows up every day. I am risking my sanity. My brain is at stake. Like you said I’ve gone and had brain scans done and they show early signs of CTE.

“I love this sport and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. And I am a fighter, and people will see it. Whether it’s after Saturday night or a year from now, They will see that I am a fighter, “he told the media.

The statements caused concern for his health, so He had to go to social networks to clarify that he is fine.

“I want to retract my comments on CTE as it pertains to myself and my medical history. It is a very serious disease about which I should not have spoken badly. “