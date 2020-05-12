Producer Sad Ben Sad (‘Elle’) has announced via his Twitter account what Paul Verhoeven’s next project will be: A contemporary television adaptation of ‘Bel Ami’, Guy de Maupassant’s famous novel originally published in 1885.

Verhoeven will direct the eight episodes, about 50 minutes each, of this future miniseries in which he will also act as showrunner and that will be written by Gerard Soeteman, screenwriter with whom the Dutch director has previously collaborated in ‘Eric, official of the queen ‘,’ Live to the fullest ‘,’ The fourth man ‘,’ The lords of steel ‘or more recently’ The black book ‘.

The original work revolves around Georges Duroy, of humble origin and mediocre training, who moves to the capital of France to try his fortune after spending a few years in Africa as a non-commissioned officer. Boastful, intriguing, unscrupulous opportunist, of an irresistible beauty for women and insensitive to the pain caused by others, manage to break through into the world of journalism in the bustling, cosmopolitan and brilliant country of the late nineteenth century.

The idea is that its filming will take place in France and in French in the summer of 2021, shortly after it is released.Benedetta‘, Verhoeven’s latest film.

As revealed by Sad Ben Sad himself a couple of days ago, said production of Path Films and SBS Productions will be released in at least France next May 2021, undoubtedly after going through a Cannes Festival that was scheduled to attend this ao.

This is the film adaptation of ‘Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy (Studies in the History of Sexuality)’, work of Judith C. Brown published in the 80s that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Shameful affections. Sister Benedetta, between saint and lesbian ‘, and whose cast is headed by Virginie Efira (who already worked with Verhoeven on ‘Elle’), Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson and Daphne Patakia.

The tape, previously known as ‘Blessed Virgin’ and written by the Dutch director himself along with David Birke, screenwriter of the aforementioned ‘Elle’ (replacing the initially announced Gerard Soeteman, curiously, screenwriter of ‘The Black Book’ and the recently announced adaptation of ‘Bel Ami’), we tell the story of Sister Benedetta Carlini, abbess of the convent of the Mother of God, in Pescia, during the Renaissance period.

Sister Benedetta, admitted to the center from the age of 9, began to experience a series of apparently supernatural visions at the age of 23 that motivated a thorough investigation by the Church that led to the documentation of the first lesbian romance in modern history. (according to its official synopsis).

