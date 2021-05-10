Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Benedetta’ to compete at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Festival has joined the competition for its 74th edition ‘Benedetta’, the new from Paul Verhoeven. The full schedule will be announced next may 27. Cannes Film Festival: Everything we know about the next edition.

Paul verhoeven will return, once again, to the Cannes Film Festival. And he will do it with his new movie, ‘Benedetta‘, a period thriller based on true events. The film will have its world premiere on the ‘croisette’ on July 9, and will be released in French cinemas on the same day. At first, the film was selected for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the expansion of Covid-19 in France, and the filmmaker decided to delay the presentation in order to be in Cannes.

The film takes us back to the end of the 15th century, where a novice nun, Benedetta Carlini (Virginie efira), joins the convent of Pescia, Tuscany. Able from an early age to perform miracles, Benedetta’s impact on the life of the community is immediate. But when it is discovered his affair with another nun causes a scandal and leads Benedetta down a dangerous path. Thus, Verhoeven once again explores sex, desire and the forbidden, common themes in his cinema. In the cast, Efira is accompanied by Charlotte rampling, Daphne Patakia, Lambert Wilson Y Olivier Rabourdin.

The filmmaker returns to the French festival five years after presenting ‘Elle’ to the competition, and there is no doubt that he will cause a scandal again. Together with her we can also count on ‘Anette’ by Leos Carax, which will open the contest on July 6. The rest of the programming will be announced next may 27.

