Paul Verhoeven returns to Cannes with a story of lesbian nuns – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Dutchman Paul Verhoeven returned to Cannes’ top competition on Friday with a provocative thriller about a lesbian nun who scandalized 17th century Italy.

The 82-year-old unconventional filmmaker is competing for the Palme d’Or for the third time, this time with the story of Sister Benedetta, a woman convinced that she is in direct communication with Jesus.

Thanks to the miracles that she seems to perform, the nun is progressing within her community, in Tuscany. When Bartolomea, a poor woman raped by her father, arrives at the convent and takes the robes, an intense and carnal passion is born between the two nuns.

In his visions, “at the beginning, Jesus says no to lesbian sex, and at the end, he says ‘go for it!'”, Told . the director, who already rocked La Croisette in 1992 with Basic Instinct, starring Sharon Stone, and in 2016 with Elle, with Isabelle Huppert, about a tortuous raped woman.

Benedetta, shot in French, has an entirely Gallic cast, led by Virginie Efira in the main role and Charlotte Rampling as Mother Superior.

The director, renowned for his violent cinema, has not made Benedetta an exception and the film features murders, suicides and beheadings.

He also dares with religious symbols, such as the handmade erotic toy carved by the lovers from a statuette of the Virgin. This detail was revealed by the real Bartolomea, since the story is inspired by a real process against a lesbian nun that took place in the Middle Ages and whose records were preserved in the archives of Florence and rediscovered by an American historian, Judith C. Brown .

“History gives an idea of ​​the way people viewed lesbian relationships in 1620, and it can give an idea of ​​the road traveled so far. We have made progress in Western Europe, “the veteran director told ., commenting at the same time that he would have had” problems “shooting this film in the United States.

The plot takes place during a plague epidemic and the images of dying patients in the streets, of people with fear of infection and of cities that close their doors recall the current health crisis, although the film was filmed before the pandemic.

“Coincidences like these are always a mystery,” commented the filmmaker about the similarity of the situation.

Verhoeven, who has never won the Palme d’Or, is one of the heavyweights of the seventh art of this edition. It competes, among others, with the Italian Nanni Moretti, the French Jacques Audiard and the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul, who already have the prestigious award.

The other film in competition to be screened this Friday will be La fracture, by French director Catherine Corsini, a drama also with a lesbian couple and the crisis of the “yellow vests” as a backdrop. Corsini is one of the four directors competing for the highest award.

During the day, one of the most anticipated moments of the show also took place: the master class of the American actor Matt Damon.

Before a packed auditorium, the Hollywood star admitted that if the schedule had allowed it, he would not have declined Avatar (2009), by James Cameron, the highest grossing film in history. “James asked me to perform and 10%” of the proceeds, ”Damon said. “Now I would be a billionaire”, “I would have bought a rocket and would be in space,” he joked.

At the moment, of the 24 films in contention for the Palme d’Or, five have already been screened, including the musical Annette, by Frenchman Leos Carax, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; Tout s’est bien passé, by the Frenchman François Ozon, on assisted suicide; and Ahed’s Knee, in which the Israeli Nadav Lapid denounces the censorship of his country’s government.

On Thursday night, The worst person in the world, by Norwegian Joachim Trier, a portrait of millennials that was well received by critics, was presented.

Source: La Jornada