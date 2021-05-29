Paul Soles, the original dubbing actor of Spider-Man, has died – Tomatazos

Everyone knows that a Spider-Man cartoon existed in the sixties for two reasons other than having seen it. The first is that its theme song has been part of our popular imagination for decades. That’s because of his catchy handwriting written by the Oscar winner. Paul Francis Webster and his melody composed by Bob harris. The other reason is the perennial virality of the world we now live in. Needless to say, several scenes from that cartoon have become memes. From a simple image of the arachnid sitting on a desk to the scene in which two Spidermen point to each other. That is probably the most famous of memes. His popularity reached such a degree that the scene slipped at the end of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%.

That does not remove the fact that there are people who saw the cartoon at the time and in some of its broadcasts over the years. Its title was simply Spider-man. In the United States, this first animated version of Peter Parker was brought to life by the Canadian actor Paul Soles during the three seasons that the program lasted, which were broadcast from September 9, 1967 to June 14, 1970. Unfortunately, the actor has just finished die at 90 years of age. The cause of his death has not been specified. We learned the sad news from Angela wright, your agent. She confirmed the news on Facebook:

Paul Soles really was a Canadian treasure. He lived a long life with many adventures along the way. Rest in peace.

It should be said that this cartoon was not the first time he gave life to a Marvel character or the last. A year earlier, in 1966, he voiced Bruce Banner, Attuma and Rick Jones in the animated series. The Marvel Super Heroes. He also returned to his role as Peter Parker for some episodes of Spider-woman, which aired from 1979 to 1980. In homage to voicing the Hulk alter-ego, the actor made an appearance as a pizza parlor owner in Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%.

Speaking of old cartoon actors about the friendly New York neighbor, not long ago a rumor spread that Christopher Daniel Barnes is going to appear in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe. This actor voiced Parker in the 1990s cartoon. Unfortunately, shortly after the rumor caught traction, the actor himself had to deny it:

I just wanted to take a moment to talk about the rumor that has been circulating on the internet and has actually gotten some traction. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about him, which says that I’m somehow involved or in negotiations to be involved in the next Spider-Man movie. I wish it was true. That would be the coolest thing. Unfortunately, it is completely false. There is not a shred of truth in that rumor. I don’t know how these rumors start. I do not know. Like I already said, I wish it were true because it would be tremendously amazing to be a part of the Spider-Man movie. But it is not true. I wish it were. So I just wanted to clear that up for anyone who was curious about the matter.

Before he did it, the producer of that animated show had already done it too:

It was posted here yesterday that a trusted whistleblower allegedly said Chris Barnes was going to reprise his role in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe. Chris’s wife told me today that that’s completely untrue. Sony / Marvel have not approached Chris to replay the Spider-Man of the nineties, which means that the Spider-Man from my series is not going to appear in this future film. Spread the word. The rumor is false.

