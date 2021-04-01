Paul Simon retires in a big way and sells all his songs to Sony

Sony Music Publishing announced on Wednesday that it has purchased all the songs of the American singer-songwriter Paul Simon, whose musical career spans more than six decades and that he was part of the legendary duo Simon & Garfunkel.

Even though The price that Sony has paid for the music catalog has not been revealedIt is known that he includes both iconic songs such as The Sound of Silence or Mrs. Robinson, from his time at Simon & Garfunkel, as well as pieces that he released during his solo career, such as 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover and those that are part from the Graceland album.

“Let us be entrusted with (Simon’s) songs and the music he recorded is a huge artistic privilege for Sony Music Group globally, “company president Rob Stringer said in a statement.

“Paul Simon is a composer only teacher in life whose work has generated a lasting influence on our culture and conscience, “said Sony Music Publishing CEO John Platt, who described his songs as “unforgettable”.

For his part, Simon explained in the text that he began his career at Columbia / Sony Records, so it seemed to him “natural” sell their songs to the same company.

Simon, 79, thus joins other important artists who have recently sold all their songs to multinational record companies, such as Bob Dylan, who according to the specialized magazine Rolling Stone received $ 400 million from Universal Music Publishing Group, Neil Young or Stevie Nicks.

Since it was formed in 1964, Simon & Garfunkel released five studio albums and sold more than 100 million copies.

After the separation of the duo In 1970, Simon began his solo career and was awarded 16 Grammy Awards for his work in the music industry.