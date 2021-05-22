Paul Rudd loved Kathryn Hahn’s performance

Paul Rudd has praised Kathryn Hahn’s work as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision, saying she nailed the witches’ insane laugh.

Paul Rudd only has high praise for Kathryn Hahn’s performance on the MCU series WandaVision. The series was a huge success for Disney + when it debuted on the platform earlier this year. Its unique sitcom format wowed audiences as viewers tried to unravel its mystery from episode to episode. The series is expected to grab the awards this year, with Disney already campaigning for Emmy nominations.

One of the most prominent stars of WandaVision was undoubtedly Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. Her performance has been praised for the colorful way she portrayed the scheming witch, Agatha Harkness, in the first on-screen version of the character. Agatha spawned memes, lots of theories, inspired a drag queen show, and even gave birth to a catchy theme with Agatha All Along. Her performance was so memorable that a lot of people can’t stop talking about her.

This says Paul Rudd of Kathryn Hahn

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) himself is one of those people, as he’s been raving about Hahn as well. The two are not only part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but have worked up to six times. In an article for Vanity Fair describing Hahn’s film career, Rudd was asked what he thought about the actress’s work at WandaVision. According to him, he didn’t miss a single episode and had only kind things to say about his performance on the show:

“How good it was. I mean, my God, who else could do what she did? She makes that crazy witch laugh, and you buy it. Do you know how difficult it is to cluck a crazy witch? “

When WandaVision premiered on Disney +, it was the most-watched series in the world. With its success, the series has already cemented Marvel Studios’ place on the television landscape. Hahn’s performance elevated a show that was already great and the accolades he’s been receiving prove it. Rudd was right when he said that she gave that crazy witchy laugh, which is not an easy thing to do.

Hahn’s next big project will be for Knives Out 2, which is currently contesting a giant cast of actors. Even though Hahn has been acting professionally since she was 24, WandaVision appears to be the lead role that has finally catapulted her into a more leading role on the film scene. As for when Agatha will return, Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything. Hahn has already stated that he would love to return to the role, so he will likely return eventually. Perhaps that moment will come in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity.

You can enjoy the complete Wandavision series at disneyplus.com