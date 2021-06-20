Paul Rudd is already shooting the third film

The film will arrive in February 2023

Paul rudd has revealed that he has already started filming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. The third installment of Marvel will not come out until 2023, although the actor who plays Scott Lang has released an Instagram video in which he has begun working on the project.

Taking the account of American football player Tyreek Hill to promote a celebrity basketball game, Rudd admitted that he himself could not attend for a very important reason. “I’m in London shooting ‘Ant-Man 3’,” he explained.

Well, there you have it.

The news comes after her co-star Michelle Pfeiffer gave fans a glimpse into her preparation for the film with a clip of her walking, jogging and running, joking that her character Janet van Dyne will be “ready to enter the Quantum Realm this summer. “.

Along with Rudd, Pfeiffer, Evangeline lilly, Michael Douglas Y Michael Pena who are back, the movie will see the arrival of Jonathan Majors (‘Lovecraft Country’) as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn newton (‘The Society’) giving life to Cassie Lang.

The latter previously told ET Online that she was “going to do her best to be the greatest superhero of all time” when she appears on screen. Meanwhile, Lilly recently joked about the possible return of Corey stoll as Darren Cross / Yellowjacket, despite his apparent death in the first film. Who knows…

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is ready to premiere on February 17, 2023.

