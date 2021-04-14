Paul & Ruben Flores Officially Charged in Murder of Kristin Smart

Dow called on anyone with information on Paul to come forward, specifically, if they knew about “assaults or other acts” that the now 44 year old may have committed in the past. Those with information may call 805-549-7867 or go online at slo.tips.org.

Paul is being held without bail, while his father’s bail was set at $ 250,000, though he remains in an Arroyo Grande, Calif. jail. They are both set to appear in court for their respective arraignments on Thursday, April 15.

AND! News reached out to Paul and Ruben’s respective attorneys, Robert Sanger and Harold mesick, but they declined to comment.

On Tuesday, April 13, the Smart family issued a statement recognizing the “bittersweet” nature of the arrests 24 years after their daughter’s disappearance. The statement read in part, “The knowledge that a father and son, despite our desperate pleas for help, could have withheld this horrible secret for nearly 25 years, denying us the chance to lay our daughter to rest, is an unrelenting and unforgiving pain . We now put our faith in the justice system and move forward, comforted in the knowledge that Kristin has been held in the hearts of so many and that she has not been forgotten. “