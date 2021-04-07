Paul Ritter, Harry Potter and Chernobyl actor, dies – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

English actor Paul Ritter, known for his roles in the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince “and the HBO miniseries” Chernobyl, “died this Monday at age 54 of a brain tumor, his agent confirmed in a release.

Ritter played the magician Eldred Worple in the sixth film in the “Harry Potter” saga, released in 2009, and played an adviser to the British Government in the James Bond franchise “Quantum of Solace”. which hit the big screen in 2008.

The actor also appeared in the HBO series “Chernobyl” and in dozens of television productions such as “Vera”, “Cold Feet”, “No Offence” and the popular British comedy “Friday Night Dinner”, as well as in the film of suspense “Inferno” and in a quarantine of plays.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor who played a huge variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary ability,” Ritter’s agent said in a statement, describing him as a man “tremendously intelligent, kind and very funny. ”.