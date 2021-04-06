Paul Ritter, actor of “Harry Potter” and “Chernobyl”, dies – El Sol de México

English actor Paul Ritter, known for his roles in the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince “and the HBO miniseries” Chernobyl, “died this Monday at age 54 of a brain tumor, his agent confirmed today in a statement.

Ritter played the magician Eldred Worple in the sixth film in the “Harry Potter” saga, released in 2009, and played a British government adviser in the James Bond franchise “Quantum of Solace”. which hit the big screen in 2008.

RIP to Paul Ritter, I have played Eldred Worple in the Harry Potter movie Harry Potter: The Half-Blood Prince and Anatoly Dyatlov in the minisseries Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/hvp952gPaR – she ⧗ tfatws spoilers (@perfxctlynat) April 6, 2021

The actor also appeared in the HBO series “Chernobyl” and in dozens of television productions such as “Vera”, “Cold Feet”, “No Offence” and the popular British comedy “Friday Night Dinner”, as well as in the film of suspense “Inferno” and in a quarantine of plays.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor who played a huge variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary ability,” Ritter’s agent said in a statement, describing him as a man “tremendously intelligent, kind and very funny. “.