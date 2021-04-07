Paul Ritter, actor of ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Harry Potter’, dies of brain tumor

In addition, the agent explained that Paul Ritter always stood out for his intelligence, kindness and being a lot of fun. “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor who played a huge variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary ability. He was incredibly smart, kind, and a lot of fun. We will miss him very much, “he said through a statement.

Paul Ritter (Instagram / Paul Ritter)

The news caught hundreds of fans and fellow productions by surprise, including Robert Popper, creator of the comedy Friday Night Dinner, where Paul gained popularity for his performance. “Devastated by this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely and wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the best actor I’ve ever worked with, “Popper commented.

Paul Ritter played the doomed nuclear engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in the HBO drama Chernobyl, the sorcerer Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and a politician in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace.