Paul Ricard’s ‘car-wrecking’ pianos will remain

06/19/2021 at 12:50 CEST

On Friday, after the first two free runs of the French GP, some teams, including Red Bull, complained about the dissuasive ‘bananas’ at the Paul Ricard circuit. Leader Verstappen or the champion Hamilton they got on them destroying some parts of their cars, with the consequent economic cost for their teams. The FIA ​​Race Director, Michael Massi He argued that those bananas were already there in 2019 and suggested that the solution to avoid damage is to respect the limits of the runway.

Paul Ricard’s pianos were discussed at the drivers’ briefing on Friday night and Masi promised to study their complaints, but no changes have been confirmed in the updated race director notes for this Saturday, although it has been added additional monitoring of the limits in curve 6 alongside those already in curves 1-2, 3-5 and 8-9.

“We are very strict with what we can spend under the rules of cost limits,” said the head of Mercedes, Toto wolff, to motorsport.com. “And if you lose the flat bottom of the car due to a sausage curb, it’s frustrating, but it’s not anyone’s fault. Although I think we all have to find solutions together that prevent the cars from running off the track too much but that doesn’t break the chassis. Electronic monitoring is not the best, and visual monitoring is not great either. I think there must be factors that generate an impact, but not an economic cost. Maybe you get caught in a gravel trap, go back to simplistic solutions. That said, the simplistic can also create complications in terms of security, for example. Wolff.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

The Red Bull CEO, Christian horner, agreed that gravel might be a better solution. “I think it is important to find a balance. The problem is that in the way the curbs are placed there, they are not immediately visible to the drivers, so it is as if they were invited to go there. It would be nice if we found something that wouldn’t hurt the car as much, that it would incur a time penalty. So I think gravel is probably a better way to do it than having something that does a physical penalty and breaks the front wings. That, in a world with cost limits, it is obviously very expensive. “