Paul Pogba, the other great goal of PSG

07/08/2021

On at 13:20 CEST

Daniel Guillen

PSG continues to strengthen its squad for the 2021/22 season and the next big goal for the president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, is Paul Pogba, as reported by L’Equipe. The French, to which He has one year left on his contract with Manchester United, would complete a luxury template to which Donnarumma is expected to arrive in the next few days, once the Eurocup is over.

The Parisian club market has started strong. Following the hiring of Georginio Wijnaldum as a free agent, PSG recently announced the signings of Achraf Hakimi, from Inter in exchange for 60 million euros, and Sergio Ramos, after leaving Real Madrid. Donnarumma, for his part, would have already passed the medical examination and only the official announcement would be missing.

The goalkeeper of the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, like former Liverpool and Real Madrid players, It will also arrive at zero cost, when Roberto Mancini’s team has completed its participation in the Eurocup, where the title will be played against England.

The Longing of Al-Khelaïfi by Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul pogba, has been one of the great wishes of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in recent years. The demanding financial demands of the British, together with the limitations of UEFA’s fair-play, have made the operation unviable. However, the current situation derived from the Covid-19 and the contractual context of the French would be ideal to undertake the signing.

PSG would be willing to offer an amount close to 70 million euros and a player like Rafinha or Pablo Sarabia to lighten the cost of the transfer. The sports management of the Parisians is already working on the exits to be able to face all the operations and respect the financial limits imposed by the highest European body.