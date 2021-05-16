Paul Pogba surrenders to N’Golo Kanté for his great quality and incredible humility

The French international N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea midfielder, is according to his compatriot Paul Pogba, a midfielder himself at Manchester United, the “most beloved player in the history of football”.

“I can’t hate him, it’s not possible. He’s kind, professional, and when I say professional, he never complains, he works. He has everything, he’s good technically, with a good pass quality,” he said on the beIN SPORTS channel. , which will broadcast the full interview on Monday but advanced an extract this weekend.

Pogba, 28, praised him after jokingly admitting that Kanté is “a sore loser.”

“He cheats a lot, a lot. At cards, at board games. I’m honest, I’m telling the truth. He says no, that he doesn’t cheat, that he uses cunning, that he’s cunning. He’s a smartass, N ‘ Golo, but honestly, nothing happens, even when he cheats. You can’t not want it, “he pointed out.

Among its qualities, according to Pogba, it also includes being “humble” and being “everywhere on the field”: “I say that it even comes out of the ground. You don’t see it and poof !, it goes out and recovers the ball What more could you ask for than having a player like that by your side “.

