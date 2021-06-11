Paul Pogba reveals the “tensions” between Mbappé and Giroud days before the start of the Euro

One of the most important footballers in France it is Paul pogba. The midfielder reviewed before the press the challenges of the world champions in the European Championship, their future at Manchester United and the alleged tensions between Olivier giroud Y Kylian Mbappé.

“(Laughter) The only tensions that exist are in the back and the legs. The masseurs are there to give us a massage and remove all the tensions. There is nothing. There is always an excellent atmosphere with everyone,” said the medium, 28 years old.

After the friendly on June 8, a 3-0 victory for France against Bulgaria, Giroud clarified to a question from a journalist that he had remained discreet for much of the match because “he had not received the passes despite his uncheck marks.”

The Chelsea striker did not mention Mbappé at any time, but the PSG forward took it for granted and showed his anger, as reported on Thursday by L’Équipe.

“There is nothing. In any case, in front of me, nothing. Perhaps there has been a bad transmission of information. All French people know Kylian, all his qualities, he does extraordinary things for his age. I have not seen anything. , I have not noticed anything. I do not feel tension, what there is are smiles, music and massages, “he closed.

One year after his contract at Manchester United expires, Pogba was questioned about a possible interest from PSG to sign him.

“I have one year left on my contract, everyone knows it. I have not yet had a concrete proposal (to renew). We finished the season, we had the Europa League final (lost to Villarreal) and then the holidays. talked to the coach (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer), “he said.

The midfielder assured that his future now is the European Championship, which begins for France in five days against Germany.

“Australia is not our turn (their first rival in the 2018 World Cup), we started strong and we are going to prepare that game that is one of the fat ones,” he assumed.

