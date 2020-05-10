Paul Pogba: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the French player in the future for Manchester United | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































The Manchester United coach assured that he expects to see Pogba and Fernandes in the red midfield.

The French continues to be in controversy with the fans.

May 9, 2020, 04:49 p.m.

The future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United seems to have good indications, the French player has been at the center of the controversy after taking several weeks away from the fields due to an injury to his ankle, which at the same time has put him on the outside with one foot of the English club.

The rumors of the departure of Pogba have not stopped, the European press has linked the departure of the world champion midfielder with France, with several clubs that intend to hire him like Real Madrid and Juventus, but the current coach of the ‘Red Devils’ has said On the contrary: Solskjaer counts on him for the return to competition.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was enthusiastic about the team he can put together when he has to return to competitions, because with the great performance that Bruno Fernandes has been having and the recovery of Pogba and Rashford, he hopes to finish in the best way the Semester: “Good players can always play together … Bruno Fernandes had a great immediate impact on the team, the club and the fans. It was a push for everyone. With the return of Paul Pogba and Rashford’s injury everything will be fantastic. “

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United had a great impact, the Portuguese has three goals and three assists in the nine games he has played with the English team, restoring the illusion of the Red Devils fans, who expect their team to be the protagonist in the following season.

