Incredible but true. While some were considering the possibility that Lebron James could discuss the position of best player of all time to Michael Jordan, one of the most iconic figures of the NBA does not hesitate to trivialize the successes of Akron, removing him from his particular top-5 of best historical players and placing many other names ahead of yours. It is evident that there is nothing written about tastes, but a player with Lebron’s individual and collective numbers seems to have earned a place in the Olympus of basketball.

I don’t see it that way Paul Pierce, the one who was a franchise player of the Boston Celtics between 1998 and 2013, being champion in 2008 and building a true legacy with the greens. Very different has been the career of Lebron James, with two stages in Cleveland Cavaliers, one in Miami Heat and now going to the call of Los Angeles Lakers. That nomadic character who seeks to be able to win a ring with three different teams, is what Pierce criticized in his intervention during a program on ESPN.

“I stay with people who have built something important in a team, which has been key in the history of a franchise. Bill Russell built the foundations of what the Celtics are and there have been many other names that left their mark on a team and they made history. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant. I can’t say the same for Lebron. He went to Miami and put together a team for him, he did the same in Cleveland and now he goes to the Lakers where there is already a great tradition and history, and it remains to be seen what he can do there. That is my argument, “he commented to the despair of some of those who accompanied him on the show.

Paul Pierce says LeBron James isn’t a top 5 player of all time – (- ESPN) pic.twitter.com/xRT29gZIz8 – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2020

Questioned about the validity of that argument, Paul Pierce He was forceful. “Lebron is not among the best in history, I do not include him in the top-5 in NBA history. Do you want to hear my historical top-5?” Assured a man who seems to have some grudge with Lebron James, because if it does not seem incomprehensible both its assertions and the tone of them. These are the Top Five Players in NBA History According to Paul Pierce; Judge for yourself whether Lebron should be in place of one of them or not.

Michael Jordan

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bill russell

Magic Johnson

Kobe Bryant

