Paul Merson claims that Odegaard does not play any more at Arsenal

03/28/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Paul Merson, a former Arsenal and England player, has asked that Mikel Arteta stop playing Martin Odegaard if the English club is not going to be able to stay with him in the summer.

The Norwegian is establishing himself as a starter in the ‘gunner’ team, but Merson sees no point in him continuing to have opportunities, rather than other players like Emile Smith-Rowe, if he is not going to extend his loan from June 30.

“Martin Odegaard seems like a great player and I hope that Arsenal will have the opportunity to sign him permanently“Merson said in an opinion column in the Daily Star.

“If they don’t have the option to sign him for next season, why does he play? If they don’t know if he’s going to stay, he shouldn’t play, because he’s taking opportunities away from people like Smith Rowe. I hope Arsenal will do their homework, because I would be disappointed if they haven’t made an offer for him yet.“, said the one who was international 21 times with England.

Real Madrid did not include a clause to make the purchase of Odegaard effective at the end of his loan, so Arsenal will have to negotiate with the white club if they want to continue to count on the services of the young Norwegian.