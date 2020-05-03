Paul McCartney has not only stood out in the world of music, but he has also done so by being a musician strongly committed to animal rights, the singer actually joined a campaign launched by various artists for the PETA association that tried to fight animal abuse. Now the ex-member of the mythical band of ‘The Beatles’ it has been pronounced in controversial statements about the coronavirus crisis and its relationship with animals.

These statements were made in an interview with Howard Stern for Sirius XM radio. I have talked about the theory that the spread of the virus occurred in China’s animal markets. Although the origin of the coronavirus is unknown with certainty, the singer has wanted to pronounce about it and He has blamed the “Chinese medieval markets” for the whole situation we are going through.

The former ‘The Beatles’ singer was forceful in his views on the sanitary measures of the Chinese markets: “I hope that after this, the Chinese government says, ‘OK, we have to be more hygienic around here.’ Let’s say it clearly, it is a bit medieval to eat bats ”, has explained sharply.

After this, he has continued with his controversial statements and has said the following: “All these people did not have to die. And because? For all its medieval practices. They simply need to be cleaner. This should make them so from now on. If this doesn’t make them change, I don’t know what will. ”

These words of the singer have raised controversy since it is not the first time that he has spoken about the Chinese animal markets, in 2005 after the broadcast of a documentary on the BBC about animal abuse in the Asian country. He assured that he would not act in China again until it was “a civilized country.”