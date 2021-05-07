Paul McCartney will have his own set of British Royal Mail stamps

LONDON (Reuters) – Paul McCartney has many hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name. Now the exBeatle can add a custom set of stamps to his long list of honors.

Britain’s Royal Mail said Thursday it will release a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, to pay tribute to “one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time.”

Eight of the stamps will feature images of the singer-songwriter’s album covers, from his 1970 solo debut with “McCartney” to last year’s recording of “McCartney III.” The other four, on a miniature sheet, feature images of the 18 Grammy Award winner.

“Paul McCartney remains a vital figure in rock and pop, an artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to garner popular attention and critical acclaim,” said David Gold of the Royal Mail in a statement.

“This stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the UK’s most beloved and revered musical icons,” he added.

The Royal Mail said it had worked with McCartney on the stamps, which will go on sale on May 28 at a price of 16.20 pounds ($ 22.54) for the complete set.

McCartney joins David Bowie and Elton John as the only individual musical artists to have a dedicated stamp issue.

($ 1 = 0.7188 pounds)

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)