Paul McCartney revealed that in 1964 The Beatles refused to give a concert in Jacksonville, United States, over a case of racial segregation.

British singer and songwriter Paul MCCARTNEY reacted to the case George Floyd and used his social networks to ask for justice for himself and his family, in addition to supporting the protests that arose as a result of his murder by a member of the police.

Through a statement, the 77-year-old musician wrote. “As we continue to see the protests and demonstrations around the worldMany of us want to know what we can do to help. None of us have the answers and there is no quick way to fix it, but we need a change. We all need to work together to overcome any kind of racism. We must learn more, listen more, speak more, educate ourselves and, above all, act. ”

He remembered when in 1964, with the group the Beatles he refused to give a concert in Jacksonville, United States, by a racial segregation in the audience, a topic that today is fighting on the streets.

“We thought it was wrong, so we said ‘We are not going to do this’. And the concert we did give was the first without a segregated audience. Then we made sure this was on our contract. It seemed like common sense to us. I feel sick and angry that 60 years have passed and the world is shocked by the horrific scenes of George Floyd’s mindless murder at the hands of police racism, along with countless others that happened before, ”he added.

The former member of the quartet of Liverpool He offered his support to protesters calling for the rights of the African American community: “We support to all who protest and raise their voices at this time. I want justice for the family of George FloydI want justice for all those who died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option. “

With information from Notimex