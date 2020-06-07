British singer-songwriter Paul McCartney reacted to the George Floyd case and used his social media to demand justice for himself and his family, in addition to supporting protests that followed his murder by a member of the police.

Through a statement, the 77-year-old musician wrote. “As we continue to see protests and demonstrations around the world, many of us want to know what we can do to help. None of us have the answers and there is no quick way to repair it, but we need a change. We all need to work together to overcome any type of racism. We must learn more, listen more, speak more, educate ourselves and, above all, act. “

He also recalled when in 1964, with the group The Beatles refused to give a concert in Jacksonville, United States, due to racial segregation in the audience, a topic that is fought today in the streets.

“It seemed bad to us, so we said, ‘We’re not going to do this.’ And the concert we did give was the first without a segregated audience. Then we made sure this was in our contract. It seemed like common sense to us. I feel sick. and angry that 60 years have passed and the world is shocked by the horrific scenes of George Floyd’s mindless murder at the hands of police racism, along with countless others that happened before, “he added.

The former Liverpool quartet member offered his support to protesters calling for the rights of the African American community: “We support all who protest and raise their voices at this time. I want justice for the George Floyd family, I want justice for all those who died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option. “

