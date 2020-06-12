“data-reactid =” 24 “> As it has been made clear in an entry in the foundation’s blog, the fireproof artist has no interest in receiving gifts of material value for his big day, but rather hopes that his Followers are actively involved in a mission as ambitious as achieving world peace, between humans and “also for animals.”

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” All I want for my birthday is peace on Earth, also for animals. So this year I want to ask my fans to watch the ‘Glass Walls’ video we shot for PETA. We call it that because if the slaughterhouses had glass walls, who would want to eat meat? “Explained the interpreter, a convinced vegetarian since 1975, in the text he shared on the association’s website.

“If you are concerned about all the diseases that come out of slaughterhouses, about animals that suffer terribly and unnecessarily, or about the catastrophic impact of the meat industry on the environment, please watch this video and share it with your friends and loved ones “added Paul McCartney – whose wife Linda, who died in 1998, was also a passionate advocate of the animal world – in his message.