We have all been involved in a conversation that involves ranking bands on a quality scale. The truth is that these musical talks are pure medicine, but they are also incredibly subjective. With this already on the table, we can also agree that this is not always the case and there are simply bands that are better than others, period. They are. This is the case of The Beatles. Put the band of any kind next to them, and the conversation is over before it starts. This was made clear by Paul McCartney when he stated that The Beatles is simply a better band than The Rolling Stones.

Paul McCartney bonded to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning for a broad conversation that touched on everything from his love for Billie Eilish, his life during quarantine, to The Beatles’ old rivalry with the Rolling Stones. Stern suggested that the Beatles were the best band, and McCartney, giving a rich context, agreed.

“You know you’re going to persuade me to agree to that,” McCartney said. “The Stones are a fantastic band. Since they came out they have been a great band ”. Then Paul went on to give a little explanation of why he thinks so. “(The Stones) They are rooted in the blues. When they write things, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influence. Keith once said to me: Eres You are very lucky! You have four vocalists in your band. ’ You know? There are many differences, and I love The Stones, but I am with you. The Beatles were better ”.

To add fuel to the fire and spice up the “rivalry” between the two bands, Stern asked McCartney if it didn’t bother him that The Rolling Stones somehow copied the sound and cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on their album Their Satanic Majesties Request. “No, it wasn’t (annoying). We started noticing that whatever we did, The Stones did it a short time later, too. We went to America and we were very successful. Then The Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, and then The Stones made a psychedelic album. There was a lot of it. But we were great friends. We still are. That didn’t matter. It was fun, like: ‘Ok, there they go again. Come on Stones. ‘”

At the end of the conversation, both Stern and McCartney agreed that it was a great rivalry and an excellent time for music in general. Here we leave the interview for you to listen to the beloved former Beatle: