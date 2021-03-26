Paul Ince advises Manchester United to go for Agüero

03/26/2021 at 21:04 CET

Martí Grau

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Ince believes that Solskjaer’s men should consider signing Argentine striker Kun Agüero. In a statement for the British company Ladbrokes, the Englishman assures that they should go for the Manchester City player. “I think it would be a good opportunity to try to sign Agüero.“

Before the end of his contract on June 30 of this yearInce raised the possibility of signing Kun Agüero in case the Argentine decided to continue in the Premier League. “If he wants to stay and live in Manchester, United can bet on him.“

Thus, the former midfielder proposed a different alternative for the English club in order to strengthen the lead. “Harry Kane and Erling Haaland aren’t Manchester United’s only two chances.” To the 32 years, Kun Agüero could still be a very competitive footballer for Ole Gunar Solskjaer’s plans.

After six seasons with Manchester United (1989-1995), Ince lived his best sporting stage at Old Trafford. Considered by some the best defensive midfielder of the moment, he was also characterized by his toughness in the team’s actions in defense, he was even hit with the nickname: Paul The Governor Ince.