As previously reported, Bruce Prichard took over from Paul Heyman as CEO of Monday Night RAW. WON’s Dave Meltzer recently revealed what Paul Heyman had initially planned for bigger stars like Randy Orton, AJ Styles and even Seth Rollins while trying to build new stars like Aleister Black and Andrade.

Reports have suggested that one of the reasons Paul Heyman was fired as RAW’s chief creative officer was because all of his plans were geared toward promoting the company’s upcoming Superstars, which did not translate into ratings for the show.

This is what Paul Heyman had planned for top stars like Randy Orton and AJ Styles:

It had become quite clear that Orton and AJ Styles, and to a lesser extent Rollins, were there to push and fight with younger talents. But circumstances led to the planned ideas crumbling due to WrestleMania and the big picture.

Furthermore, it is said that while Heyman wanted superstars like Carrillo, Alexander, Alesiter Black and Ricochet to shine, he was also unable to do so.

The Heyman team wanted to give a boost to the young stars, Carrillo, Alexander, Black and Ricochet. In the end they were unable to obtain the planned victories and, in some cases, the United States Championship. This, because once plans for WrestleMania arrived, particularly with Styles working with Undertaker and Orton with Edge, using either one was ruled out as a possibility, and given the big picture, it had to be done until after Mania.

AJ Styles on SmackDown

Phenomenal was switched to SmackDown recently after he allegedly had a backstage fight with Paul Heyman. This is due to the dismissal of his friends Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from WWE.

AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown and is currently in a rivalry with former WWE champion Daniel Bryan.

Randy Orton has become one of the stellar Superstars on RAW since Prichard took over. It is clear that WWE has placed their trust in the established Superstars to increase ratings. Other part-time legends like Christian, Ric Flair, and The Big Show have also been featured recently in an attempt to increase viewers of the red brand.

