LATEST NEWS: Paul Heyman stops being creative in WWE

A few moments ago, WWE through its official Twitter account made the following statement:

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q – WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated our creative teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will focus on his role as manager in the ring.

With this statement Paul Heyman was relieved of his duties as a RAW creative that he had been doing for a long time. Bruce Prichard will take over from both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

Paul Heyman was announced as RAW Executive Director on June 27 of last year.

BREAKING: WWE names Paul @HeymanHustle Executive Director of #Raw and @EBischoff Executive Director of #SDLive, as first reported by @SInow! https://t.co/5kVwoyfxUw – WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2019

During that time Brock Lesnar’s manager made some changes to the red mark and gave several fighters a boost.

Among the fighters that impulse stand out: Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Braun Strowman before going to SmackDown among others.

Heyman was the creative mind behind the rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton heading to Wrestlemania 36. He was also related in the failed fight between Roman Reigns and Goldberg for the Universal championship. Heyman was involved in this rivalry over his friendship with Goldberg. The fight between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 36 was one of the most anticipated in the great event and Heyman was involved in it.

A big loss for the creative team at the red brand, let’s hope Bruce Prichard meets the standards Heyman left on the bookeo.

What do you think was the cause of the creative change?

