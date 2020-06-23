The Undertaker continues to give media interviews and in a very recent one, the former WWE champion told an interesting story about Paul Heyman.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker stated that Heyman had a great contribution to his pro wrestling career, and he could be WWE’s first Paul Heyman Guy:

“Being a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’, I had heard it for years, but I never thought about it much. One day I realized, “Well write it down, I’m a Paul Heyman Guy.”

He then told a story about how he teamed up with Danny Spivey at WCW with Teddy Long as his manager. Once Spivey left, he was alone, so WCW put him with Heyman as his manager. He recalled how they traveled together and how Heyman became a beneficial part of their career.

Paul Heyman reacts to Undertaker’s statement

Due to the friendship between Heyman and Bruce Prichard, those two opened up a line of conversation about him signing with WWE. This prompted Prichard to speak to McMahon about his arrival, and as a result, he had a meeting with the WWE President. The rest as it is said is history,

“So in hindsight, to be honest, I’m one of the ‘original’ Paul Heyman Guys.

Heyman saw the comments he made of the legendary professional wrestler. He took to Twitter to respond, which you can read here:

“The @WWE @undertaker … #PaulHeymanGuy ???? Hello, HE said it … and who would question the word of the #Undertaker ???? I am honored and honored by the words expressed in this story by @JustinBarrasso of @ SInow… #RESPECT “.

The @WWE @undertaker…. #PaulHeymanGuy ????

Hey, HE said it… and who would ever question the word of the #Undertaker ???? I am humbled and quite honored by the words expressed in this story by @ SInow’s @JustinBarrasso… #RESPECT https://t.co/Yg72TJc31p – Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 23, 2020

In this same interview, Taker dropped a hint that he couldn’t have ended his WWE career after all.

