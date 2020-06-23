Paul Heyman reacts to The Undertaker being considered a “Paul Heyman Guy”.

The Undertaker It continues to be one of the most viral themes today since the last episode of his documentary aired a few days ago. Taker has had the opportunity to be interviewed and the legend has told an interesting story about Paul heyman.

The middle Sports Illustrated interviewed The Undertaker and this was questioned about whether Paul heyman It helped him in his career as a professional wrestler.

Next, we leave you with the words of Taker regarding the topic:

“Being a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ … I’ve heard that for many years but never thought about it much. But one day I realized, ‘Well, I’m a Paul Heyman Guy.’

Behind this, The deadman related an anecdote about teaming up with Danny Spivey in WCW with Teddy long as your manager. Once Danny Spivey abandonment, Taker was only in WCW and this had to place Paul heyman as your new manager. The Phenom He commented on his travels and his experience traveling with Heyman. He also stressed that he considers Paul heyman as a big beneficiary part of his career.

Furthermore, due to the relationship between Paul heyman and Bruce Prichard, both managed to open a line so that The Undertaker will come to WWE. This led to Prichard I will speak to Vince McMahon about him and get to have a meeting with the legend.

So looking at it in 20/20 perspective, I’m one of the original ‘Paul Heyman Guys’.

What did Paul Heyman think about The Phenom’s words?

Paul heyman He read the interview and shared his reaction publicly from his official account of Twitter

The @WWE @undertaker…. #PaulHeymanGuy ????

Hey, HE said it… and who would ever question the word of the #Undertaker ???? I am humbled and quite honored by the words expressed in this story by @ SInow’s @JustinBarrasso… #RESPECT https://t.co/Yg72TJc31p – Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 23, 2020

