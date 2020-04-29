The former director of Pirelli says it is “silly” to have races in July

The Briton fears that some teams may decide to abandon Formula 1

Paul Hembery, former boss of Pirelli, is convinced that Formula 1 should cancel the 2020 season and work on a “plan B” with a view to the future due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The premier motorsport class announced plans to start the season in early July on Monday, but Hembery believes the best option is to say goodbye to this season and think ahead.

“How can you make an announcement with so many unknowns? Europe is blocked, so any idea of ​​having races in July would be silly because of the unknowns,” said Hembery, in statements collected by the GMM news agency.

“If there was a Formula 1 release, it should have been canceling the season and working on a plan B. It’s about money and survival, the same as any business. Formula 1 is not immune,” he added.

The British engineer fears that Formula 1 teams will decide to leave the category to save costs in the face of the crisis that is coming.

“Now there is a risk that manufacturers may withdraw as a way to save costs. Their F1 contract would have expired, so when their bosses seek to save 300 million, they could say ‘we are out of F1,'” he said. expressed Hembery.

On the other hand, former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock agrees with Paul Hembery. “It is not my job to judge whether what is happening is morally justifiable, whether DTM or Formula 1 compete again soon.”

“The viewer will be happy, but there will also be many people who will wonder why they can’t get a coronavirus test – while the Bundesliga, for example, tests every few days,” added Glock.

