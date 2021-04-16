Paul Greengrass directing the political thriller ‘Night Of Camp David’

Va The Hollywood Reporter We have learned that Paul Greengrass (‘Jason Bourne’) develop and direct ‘Night At Camp David’, adaptation of the 1965 book by Fletcher Knebel where he re-teamed with Universal Pictures, a ‘Big World News’ studio or the ‘Bourne’ saga.

The story centers on a young US senator who comes to believe that the president is mentally unbalanced, to the point of slipping into paranoia as he seeks closer ties with the Soviet Union. The president thinks a media clique is trying to get him … and wants to annex Canada.

The book was republished in 2018 to capitalize on the events of Trump’s presidency. Jed Mercurio, British television creator who was behind the thriller starring Richard Madden, ‘Bodyguard’, has written the script for this film that will be produced by Greengrass and Gregory Goodman, a regular collaborator of the filmmaker with whom he has already worked on movies like ‘Jason Bourne’, ’22 July ‘or’ Captain Phillips’